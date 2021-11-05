FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning as he was walking on U.S. Route 15 South, Maryland State Police said.
State troopers responded to the collision on Friday around 2:26 a.m. and rendered aid to the pedestrian, identified as Bobby Jerome Martin Jr. First responders were called, but Martin was declared dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, Martin walked on the ramp from U.S. Route 15 to Route 40, and then walked into the traffic lanes of U.S. Route 15 on the southbound side, police said. A witness told investigators Martin was walking on the lane divider.
A driver in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax heading southbound on U.S. Route 15 struck Martin. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
Investigators do no believe alcohol, medications or controlled substances were a factor in the crash, police said.
Two of three lanes were closed Friday morning as Maryland State Police Crash Investigators processed the scene. All lanes reopened at 4:40 a.m., police said.