Hi Everyone!

TGIF, and a “Purple Friday” at that.

At one point Friday morning, we dipped down to 29° here on TV Hill. In my mind, this was the coldest morning of this run of frosty morning commutes. Finally on Saturday morning we should see temperatures near the average, which is now 39°. And as we move through the next seven days, a noticeable mild up is on the agenda. Bump the daytime highs into the mid to upper 50’s from out past low 50’s through the weekend. Then to start next week, and move beyond mid-week, we see forecast high in the; low mid 60’s. Above the average for those dates 60° dropping to 59° by mid-week. And all this comes with a ton of sun.

Today it will take a while to bust through the mid 40’s. I figure by lunch we could still be in the upper 40’s. Then we bump up to our high of 53° by 2:30-3 p.m.

Over the next two days, we will watch a non-tropical low bust out of the Eastern Gulf of Mexico (essentially a big slug of rain). It will move up the coast but far enough away, being blocked out by the high giving us today total sunshine, and stay well offshore. But some clouds will spill in, especially on Sunday. So make Sunday’s sky conditions a mix of clouds and sun. Still a good day, to be honest. And go Ravens!

Enjoy a fine fall weekend, and be safe.

Marty B!