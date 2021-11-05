BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Along the journey to honor our heroes, the Ravens salute less than a week before Veterans Day.

The NFL’s military appreciation extends 11 years and the birds are looking to keep that tradition going with stops at the Baltimore Station, Loch Raven VA Medical Center and McVET. Dave Jensen is a Retired Marine.

“The Ravens are here. We’re happy to have them. They performed well,” he said while holding his Ravens hat. “We got some real close-up looks at cheerleaders and also that band!”

John Hunter is a Vietnam Veteran sitting alongside Hensen, also in a wheelchair.

“This was great! After two and a half years, we finally get some freedom for these people to come up here and I enjoyed the band and the cheerleaders,” he said.

Who doesn’t love some acrobatics and you can’t forget about Poe! The NFL Salute to Service campaign is one of the most popular. Since 2011, it has helped generate $51 million to benefit the league’s military nonprofit partners.

Over at McVet, the show wasn’t over. Free smoothies and two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, Jermaine Lewis signing autographs.

Jazmine Barnes is studying to be an I.T Specialist.

“My face hurts because I’ve been smiling a lot. That was real good. I loved the energy,” she told WJZ. I didn’t really know what to expect. They warned us but this was really nice, a pleasant surprise.”

With Baltimore’s veterans getting the help they need at places like these, Friday is another example of just how much they’re loved in this community.