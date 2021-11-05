LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you plan on traveling anytime soon, expect long lines and plenty of delays.

The historic ban on travel has been in effect for more than a year to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday, the borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated travelers in time for the holidays.

“I’m excited! I’m excited to freely travel again,” said Karleen Keefe.

Karleen Keefe says she is excited to book her trip to Belize for the holidays.

“It just makes me feel good that we are at that stage now. We are at that point,” said Keefe.

Beginning Nov. 8, most international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID will be allowed back into the US. They will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight.

“I’m for it as long as people are vaccinated. There’s no reason not to,” said John Demarest.

Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement but children as young as two are required to get a pre-departure test.

“Would be great for the economy, would be great to get people moving, good for the travel industry, good for everybody else,” said Demarest.

Stricter new rules for unvaccinated Americans will also start Monday. A negative COVID-19 test will be required taken just 24 hours before returning home. Fully vaccinated Americans can take a test up to three days before their flight.

BWI officials said that beginning Nov. 19, British Airways will resume service to London. And with more flights, comes an uptick in travelers.

Just last month, more than 701,000 passengers departed from Baltimore — that’s 105 percent higher than last October.

“Some people haven’t seen their families in a couple years, so the fact they can now start to see people is great for them,” added Demarest.

Along with the easing of travel restrictions Monday, the CDC is issuing a contact tracing order that requires airlines to turn over any information on travelers if needed, so they can notify anyone if there is a possible outbreak.