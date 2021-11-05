Hi everyone!
Another day of freezing morning temps and heavy frost in many areas. This week has proven to be a total reversal of the past two weeks, as temperatures have averaged five to 10 degrees below normal.READ MORE: Roy McGrath Claims Governor Larry Hogan Initially Supported His Severance Package
After another cold and frosty night, we do expect to see abundant sunshine on Friday but the temperatures will still run about six degrees below our normal of 60.
As for the weekend and our Ravens game on Sunday, slightly warmer temperatures will make for a more pleasant and less chilly day. There will be a few periods of clouds on both days but by Sunday, we expect to reach the upper 50s for the first time this week.READ MORE: Smash and Grab: Suspects Use Van As Battering Ram, Plow Through Baltimore Pharmacy In Latest ATM Theft
A much more pronounced warmup is coming next week and we will see temperatures get back into the mid to even upper 60s! The entire seven-day period is expected to be rain-free with an exception of a brief shower by next Thursday.
Enjoy the weekend and the Ravens game!MORE NEWS: 'I Like The Feeling That I'm Going To Be Safe From COVID': Hundreds Of Children In West Baltimore Receive First Dose Of COVID Vaccine
Bob Turk