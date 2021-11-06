BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of children and their parents lined up outside the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday morning to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It felt great. It went great. He didn’t squirm. He didn’t cry. Everything, it just went really well,” said Tia Fore, mother of a vaccinated child.

Children ages 5 to 11 now can get vaccinated after federal health officials cleared the way for doses of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group earlier this week.

Saturday was the first day Baltimore city was administering the shot for those children.

“This is the next big step in us taking on the pandemic and getting on the other side of all this so that we can reach the new normal,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, director of Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

Many parents had been long waiting for the day to get their children vaccinated, and some said getting the shot was an important step for both the kids and their community.

“It’s going to help everybody, folks back at home, all the teachers who are working so hard, you know, with hundreds of students. It’s just critical to get us back on track,” said Julia Dooher, mother of a vaccinated child

About 515,000 Maryland children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the vaccine, and the state has started receiving its initial order of 180,000 doses of it.

Many parents at the clinic are glad their little ones got it and are hoping more get it soon.

“I think it’s really important for all kids to get vaccinated so we can be back to our original every day. No masks, having our kids be free and not have to worry about our kids being sick,” Fiore said.

Several pediatric vaccine clinics will be held across Baltimore in the coming weeks.