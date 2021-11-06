BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in separate homicides Saturday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Leslie Street just after 4:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital Holds Community Holiday Toy Shop
A 60-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue about 6:20 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Parents, Kids Line Up At Convention Center For Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine
Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call 410-396-2100 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Dundalk Crash After Driving Wrong Way, Baltimore County Police Say