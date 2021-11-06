BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has a new place to hang out, relax, play and take in the city skyline.

“It’s awesome. I think it’s great for the kids, it’s great for the city. I have a little boy now, so he’s out here running around. So it’s a lot of fun for the neighborhood,” said Max Lavine of Baltimore.

Packed with playgrounds, an adventure and nature park, a shade lawn, a pavilion, and a skate park, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find something you enjoy at the new Rash Field Park.

“I was here at 9 a.m. this morning. The park was filled with parents with little children, with strollers, people jogging by, walking their dogs. It’s incredible,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

Planning of the park started six years ago. Designers wanted something for the city, by the city.

“It’s about inclusion and getting the entire city to be involved. So we had a lot of community engagement and really wanted everyone in the city to have a place to come” said Scott Rykiel, vice president of Mahan Rykiel Associates Inc.

The skate park is a perfect example of just that. Not included in the original plans, the skate community let them know it was something they wanted.

“In the past, we’ve had some negative interactions and not always felt welcome down here. But we have come full circle to being celebrated, embraced down here. And I think this is going to be an amenity that’s going to entertain and attract people to the city of Baltimore,” said Stephanie Murdock founder of the Skatepark of Baltimore.

Professional skateboarders will be putting on demonstrations all weekend.

This weekend is the perfect time to get acquainted with all the features.

“We’ll have yoga in the morning and evening, botanical painting, we have a lot of native flowers, special events at the skatepark, music in the park, there’s going to be lots of activities,” Schwartz said. NEED TO CHECK.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has a list of all the activities.

This is the first phase of the project. The second phase will include soccer fields, jogging paths, and butterfly and bird gardens.