BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in West Baltimore Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Brooks Lane to investigate a discharging. On the scene, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.