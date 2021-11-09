CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in West Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Brooks Lane to investigate a discharging. On the scene, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

