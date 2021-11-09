BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, expect the meal to gobble up more of your cash and that’s if you can find the holiday staples.

From the turkey and all the fixings to the pies for dessert, everything is more expensive this year. It could actually be the most expensive Thanksgiving meal ever.

“I think all of the prices went up. Everything went up,” said Pat Harper.

With the holiday just a few weeks away, the good news is, there isn’t a turkey shortage.

“I got my turkey about three months ago. Just seeing it and thinking about it might be higher later,” said Harper.

But the cost of the bird is up an extra 10-15 percent.

“I’m a little concerned but it’s still early got a couple weeks to go,” said Jody Furman.

As far as those fixings, an aluminum shortage has put canned goods in short supply and farms are having a tough time all around because of wood shortages needed for shipping and labor shortages.

With higher demand and lower inventory, some grocery stores are struggling to keep thanksgiving staples on the shelf…

“They’re like not stocked at all. It’s really going to be tough,” said Furman.

But not everyone is feeling the heat. At Eddie’s of Roland Park, Jared Earley says their employees have been spending the past few weeks stocking shelves and taking orders.

“We’re talking turkey nonstop right now, phones are ringing,” said Jared Earley, marketing director of Eddies of Roland Park.

He says their grocery store works with local suppliers so their turkey prices aren’t budging.

“Early is the code word this year, everyone is moving ahead early we’ve been getting our orders to our suppliers in early,” said Earley.

After spending last holiday at home, shoppers like Pat Harper say she’s not letting anything get in the way of family.

“I wouldn’t let it stop me. I wouldn’t have let the prices stop me,” Harper added.