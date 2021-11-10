TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will host a community input meeting Wednesday evening with the goal of figuring out a plan for the county’s $160.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.
The ARPA funding aims to deliver direct relief from the White House to American communities in the wake of the pandemic.READ MORE: Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint In Prince George’s County, Police Say
The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m.READ MORE: Ravens Can Keep Control Of AFC North With Win Over Miami
The meeting is open to county residents looking to share feedback on where the money should go and what services should be prioritized. The funding is expected to go to a variety of programs in hopes that economic recovery will be equitable and fair.MORE NEWS: Public Radio Station WYPR Has Officially Acquired Indie Music Station WTMD
Residents who wish to provide input can sign up and register by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov