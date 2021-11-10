BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Inner Harbor Ice Rink returns Friday with a special celebration in the evening.
Operated by Waterfront Partnership, the Ice Rink was closed last year due to the pandemic. However, the yearly tradition is back in full force as mayor Brandon Scott plans to lead the opening ceremony.
After a celebratory countdown, Mayor Branson Scott and Baltimore youth will participate in a “first skate” to kick off the winter tradition.
The rink will be open daily at 201 E Pratt Street.
The news comes on the heels of Christmas Village announcing their return to Light Street on Thanksgiving weekend.
For full rink program details, special holiday hours and updates throughout the season including inclement weather closings, visit innerharboricerink.org