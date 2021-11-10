BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS announced Wednesday afternoon they are running the 2022 BARCS Calendar Photo Contest.
From November 10 to November 21, pet owners can submit photos of their animals to BARCS in hopes that they will be chosen for the official BARCS calendar. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges comprised of BARCs volunteers and foster parents.READ MORE: Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint In Prince George’s County, Police Say
Each month will feature a different animal, resulting in 13 photos chosen total (including the cover). Users will submit one photo per entry, though each photo can contain multiple pets. Photos that are low-quality, blurry, or feature prominent filters will be disqualified.READ MORE: Ravens Can Keep Control Of AFC North With Win Over Miami
A post from the BARCS Official Photo Contest Entry Form page suggests that seasonal specific pet photos have a greater chance of winning the contest.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County To Host Town Hall Wednesday On ARPA Funding Spending
Users can submit photos of their photogenic fur-babies here!