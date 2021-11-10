CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gwynnda the Good Wheel of The West has officially broken a trash collection record.

Officials announced that Gwynnda collected 20 whole dumpsters after a single storm. She broke the record Mr. Trash Wheel set in 2017 of 16 dumpsters!

Way to go Gwynnda!

CBS Baltimore Staff