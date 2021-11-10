BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gwynnda the Good Wheel of The West has officially broken a trash collection record.
Officials announced that Gwynnda collected 20 whole dumpsters after a single storm. She broke the record Mr. Trash Wheel set in 2017 of 16 dumpsters!
Way to go Gwynnda!
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West has officially broken my trash collection record after a single storm. After days of collecting storm trash Gwynnda has gobbled up 20 whole dumpsters, beating my 16 dumpsters collected after a storm in 2017. WAY TO CHURN! pic.twitter.com/5BxXHZY0El
— Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) November 10, 2021