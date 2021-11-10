BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a series of burglaries targeting three Halal restaurants in the Baltimore area, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) put out a warning for local Muslim-Owned businesses to remain vigilant.
The three Halal restaurants, Legends Halal Shack on Rolling Road, Mazza Kabob Afghan Grill on Baltimore National Pike, and Champs Pizza & Wings on Reisterstown Road were all subject to overnight break-ins that occurred while each restaurant was closed.
One restaurant owner reported their business was broken into three times, CAIR said. Surveillance footage reportedly captured masked burglars taking money in some cases.
There is no confirmation as to who committed these crimes or whether the crimes are racially motivated. However, CAIR emphasizes that the pattern is there and that Halal restaurants should exercise caution.
CAIR’s Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry spoke on the issue, placing emphasis on the importance of small business.
“[They] form the backbone of our state’s economy,” Chaudry said. “They represent the livelihood of entrepreneurs who work hard to provide for their families and give back to their community, and they deserve our support.”
Chaudry goes on to say that anyone with information on the crimes should contact their local law enforcement authorities.
Users with any information can anonymously send a tip through the Baltimore County Police Department iWatch website. They can also call 1-866-7LOCKUP.