BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week.

Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived.

Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning.

Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.

Plan on a wet commute to work Friday morning and kids will need rain gear to stay dry at the bus stop.

While the moisture should wrap up in central Maryland mid-morning, the Eastern Shore will dry out in the early afternoon.

Most of Maryland will see between 0.5” and 1.0” of rain.

Some minor flooding is possible but how dry it’s been recently and how quickly this round of moisture should move through will help combat that threat.

Temperatures on Friday will top out in the mid 60s once again, with highs only in the upper 50s by Saturday.

Another cold front will move through Saturday and that could trigger a few showers in the afternoon.

That system will really cause temperatures to tumble, with highs only reaching the low 50s on Sunday.

We are also keeping a close eye on Monday where there is a chance for a few snow showers.

Right now, it looks like that threat is limited to north and west of Baltimore but we’ll know a lot more by the weekend.