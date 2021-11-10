BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden is at the Port of Baltimore this hour touting the trillion dollar infrastructure bill.

The president arrived here about 3:15 p.m. by Marine One from Delaware, where he attended a memorial service for the late Gov. Ruth Minner.

Biden is expected to sign that infrastructure bill soon and says the ports like the one here in Baltimore will see significant improvements and bring jobs.

It’s President Biden’s second trip to Baltimore in three weeks. Wednesday kicks off his infrastructure tour after Congress passed a trillion dollar bill this weekend.

“The port is the beating heart of this region’s economy,” said Rep. John Sarbanes.

The bill allocates $17 billion dollars to ports, providing federal funding to help with dredging projects to attract more ships and sustain jobs.

“We can build another 50-foot berth to take those very big ships,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“Think about the largest ships in the world coming into the port and being able to just kind of circle in and out, and the efficiencies that will give us,” said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Greg Slater.

The White House ports envoy told WJZ Tuesday the U.S. is playing catch-up to other countries.

The port director is eager to show the president the agriculture equipment exports.

“And we’re going to show him the new cranes, the ongoing construction and the berths at the piers,” said Maryland Ports Administration executive director William Doyle. “We’re going to show him everything.”

“What we want to show the president is our workforce,” said Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger.

A workforce on a site which will need an electric overhaul to adapt to imports.

“Electrical vehicles are going to be coming off that ship and they’re going to need to be charged and we are going to need to have charging stations at the Port of Baltimore,” said Doyle.

The president was greeted by Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott and several members of Maryland’s congressional delegation.

In addition to the elected officials, the White House invited two Maryland letter writers to meet with President Biden today, Angela Grimes and Dr. Lisa Cerbone-Jensen, described as “supporters” of the bill.