BRENTWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A four-month-old American Akita was stolen at gunpoint Monday afternoon in Brentwood, Prince George’s County police say.
The puppy, named Queen, was being walked around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of 37th street when the armed suspect, wearing a pink ski mask, got out of a car and demanded the dog.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver BMW. No injuries were reported.
Anyone who believes they have seen Queen or has info that could help detectives is asked to call (301) 699-2601.