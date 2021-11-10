BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Cal Ripken, Sr. foundation is cutting the ribbon Wednesday morning on a state-of-the-art, multi-use field in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore.
BGE Field presented by Kelly Benefits at Reedbird Park was built in collaboration with South Baltimore Gateway Partnership and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.
The foundation said the field will support soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball and softball, and will include lights and bleachers for rec leagues and other after-school youth programs.
It's the foundation's 100th Youth Development Park in the nation and its 16th in Maryland.
MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and BGE CEO Carim Khouzami will be present for the ribbon-cutting.
CBSN Baltimore will stream the event live at 10 a.m.