After a near-record high of 75 on Tuesday, another very mild day is in store for Wednesday.
We should top out in the upper 60s under mainly sunny skies.
Some changes are headed our way by later in the day on Thursday. Clouds will be increasing by the evening and some showers may break out by late at night. Temperatures will still be mild until a cold front crosses the region on Friday.
The heaviest showers should occur early Friday morning followed by a chillier late afternoon breeze. Rain amounts may total more than half an inch in many places.
Our weekend will turn much cooler and that chill will last into next week. Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s once again and nighttime lows back in the ’30s.
A mix of clouds and sun will be around all weekend as well.
Have a pleasant day!
Bob Turk