GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a group of suspects tried to steal an ATM from a bank branch in Glen Burnie and a machine was tampered with in another part of the county.

WJZ has been covering the rash of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and County for months.

“I was like really blown away that it’s happening so frequently everywhere,” said Deborah Stokes.

Anne Arundel County Police said four suspects tried to steal an ATM at a SECU bank in Glen Burnie Thursday morning. They did not get away with any money.

When police got there, they said they saw a Dodge Charger speeding away from the scene.

Police are also looking into another incident.

They said they got a call Thursday afternoon that an ATM at a BB&T on Brandermill Boulevard in Odenton was tampered with.

“Since the spree started in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, these are the first two here in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis. “Right now, since it’s so fresh, we don’t know if they’re going to be related.”

Police also said they found a stolen truck after the attempted theft at the SECU. It was registered to an address in Odenton.

They’re investigating whether all of these incidents are related.

“There’s a lot that’s going on out here,” Stokes said. “Between the car break ins and now this seems like it’s a trend now.”

Bank customers ,like Stokes, said they hope the suspects are caught and given harsh punishments.

“As long as you allow certain things to go on and nothing is being done, then it grows, and then it gets to a point that is uncontrollable,” she said.

Police stress: If you see something, say something.