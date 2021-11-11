BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the corner of Garrison and Clifton Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, a mother mourns.
"He was a good man, a good man," said Barbra Swann, Victim's Mother.
Her son, Brian Christopher Pope, was killed on Veterans Day in 2006.
“They found Mr. Pope suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Donny Moses, Spokesperson, Baltimore City Police.
Since then, his case has gone cold.
“Here we are, 15 years later, and we still aren’t any further in this investigation than we were back then,” said Moses.
But police and Barbra are confident that someone knows something.
"We just need people to come forward," said Moses.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this case to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers.