GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a mall parking lot on Wednesday night.
Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police officers called to Lakeforest Mall’s parking lot around 5:30 p.m. found a man who had been shot, county police said in a news release.
Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel performed life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The county police department’s homicide division is investigating. Police said there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.