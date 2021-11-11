CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a reported crash involving an overturned vehicle near the Inner Harbor.

The crash was reported on East Pratt Street and South President Street, according to reports.

Video captures a squeegee worker assisting the driver before EMS and authorities arrived.

