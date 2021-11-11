CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot in west Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1800 block of W. Lanvale Street, where they found the woman shot in the chest. She was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2477.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

