BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot in west Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1800 block of W. Lanvale Street, where they found the woman shot in the chest. She was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2477.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.