TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools are extending their Thanksgiving break by one day to the delight of students and staff.

“People were really happy to hear the announcement,” said Cindy Sexton.

The extra day comes after a difficult year for everyone.

“This year is so trying for educators and for students,” said Sexton.

Superintendent Doctor Darryl Williams said in part “BCPS staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic so with the support of their board of education all schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24.”

“They are end of the year tired at the beginning of the year,” Sexton added.

It’s a burnout being felt across the country and here in Maryland.

“A lot of the burnout is a result of additional tasks that staff members are expected to take on,” said Diamonte Brown.

And why leaders are suggesting more time off including in Baltimore City.

Over in Anne Arundel County, public school Superintendent George Arlotto is recommending three early dismissal days throughout December for personal wellness.

“I think they are definitely struggling with the teachers,” said Brittany.

Brittany’s two daughters attend school in Baltimore County. She hopes this extra day off will be enough for teachers and staff.

“With it being a holiday weekend, I think it was a nice gesture for them to do but I’m sure the teachers feel like they need more,” Brittany added.

In addition to Baltimore County, Montgomery County Schools will also be closed the day before Thanksgiving — a result of the substitute teacher shortage.

As the largest public school district in Maryland, they were originally set to have a half-day but due to what leaders call an understaffing crisis all of their schools will be closed that Wednesday.