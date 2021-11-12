Confounded By Blitz, Ravens' Offense Wilted Against MiamiThe Baltimore Ravens weren't climbing out of this hole. Not the way their offense was sputtering, completely unable to counter what Miami was doing.“This falls squarely on me as the head coach,” Baltimore's John Harbaugh said. “We were not prepared the way we need to be prepared.”

Mark Viviano Breaks Down What Went Wrong For The Ravens In MiamiThe Ravens do not shine in prime time. They cannot save themselves with one of their dramatic comebacks.

Did Miami Unlock The Key To Beating The Ravens?If Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop.

An Unhappy Homecoming This Time For Ravens QB Lamar JacksonThis time, Lamar Jackson’s homecoming was anything but perfect.