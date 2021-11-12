BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was charged in the shooting of a man in southwest Baltimore in October, police said.
Tylon Tates of Baltimore was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street, where they found the 23-year-old victim shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital.
Investigators found the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue, and the victim fled to Mt. Holly Street.