BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Inner Harbor Ice Rink returns Friday with a special celebration in the evening.
Operated by Waterfront Partnership, the Ice Rink was closed last year due to the pandemic. However, the yearly tradition is back in full force as mayor Brandon Scott plans to lead the opening ceremony.READ MORE: University of Maryland, Towson University Receive High Marks For LGBTQ Inclusion
After a celebratory countdown, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore youth will participate in a “first skate” to kick off the winter tradition.
The rink will be open daily at 201 E Pratt Street. Skate rentals are $4 and it admission is $10 for adults, $9 for children and seniors.READ MORE: Power Plant Fire Reported On Johns Hopkins University's Homewood Campus
The Waterfront Partnership is offering free entry and a free skate rental to the first hundred guests.
The news comes on the heels of Christmas Village announcing their return to Light Street on Thanksgiving weekend. The Hampden neighborhoods lightshow at the “Miracle on 34th Street” returns this year too.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your November Payment Come?
For full rink program details, special holiday hours and updates throughout the season including inclement weather closings, visit innerharboricerink.org