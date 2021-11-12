ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — DuClaw Brewing Company’s new stout is a riff on a classic dessert–Neapolitan ice cream, combining vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.
Named 3 Scoops, the 7.5% ABV uses strawberry puree from Araza Natural Purees, and cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, and vanilla bean from Cocoa Supply to get the trifecta of flavors.
And all the proceeds from the stout will go toward Bottleshare, a nonprofit helping brewery, winery and distillery workers experiencing hardships such as injury and illness.
"As a young nonprofit organization, we seek to connect with those in our industry who share our similar values such as community, camaraderie, love, and support for one another. DuClaw checks all the boxes and we couldn't be more humbled and grateful," aid Christopher Glenn, founder of Bottleshare.
Glenn started the group in 2018 after being hit by a drunk driver following his shift at Dry County Brewing Company in Georgia. The collision left him a traumatic brain injury that made it difficult to drive, so the brewery offered Lyft trips to Glenn so he could get to work.
3 Scoops is available in 12-ounce cans and on draft at select locations.
“Every time we create a beer that’s a traditional nod to the simple pleasures in life, like ice cream, it tends to bring comfort to our consumers,” said Rachel Bradley, marketing manager for DuClaw. “And with this partnership, that comfort will extend to our craft beer community members in need, which is a great feeling.”