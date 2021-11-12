COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored a career-high 23 points and Mimi Collins added 17 and had eight rebounds as No. 4 Maryland rolled to a 88-67 win over Villanova on Friday night.

It was the second straight decisive win for the Terrapins (2-0), who beat Longwood by 30 in their opener on Tuesday. Six Maryland players scored in double figures, Reese and Collins included.

But the Terrapins again were without Diamond Miller (right knee soreness), the first team All-Big Ten guard.

The Wildcats (0-2), who lost by 17 to Princeton in their first game Wednesday, were led by Brianna Herlihy with 16 and Lior Garzon with 15.

Maryland broke the game open by outscoring Villanova 26-13 in the second quarter, shooting 66.7% (10 for 15) and holding the Wildcats scoreless for about four minutes.

In the third quarter, the Terrapins scored 20 straight points as they held Villanova scoreless for almost six minutes and built a 69-37 lead.

Villanova did not attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE:

Villanova: After a disappointing loss to Princeton, the Wildcats played well in the first quarter, but had long droughts in the second and third quarter. They’ll need to be more consistent to be a factor in the Big East.

Maryland: Showed its prowess in their second- and third-quarter runs. With a tough nonconference schedule starting later this month — including three teams ranked in the Top 10 — they’ll need to play at this level to remain undefeated.

UP NEXT:

Villanova: At rival St. Joseph’s on Nov. 20.

Maryland: At James Madison on Sunday.

