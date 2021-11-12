Hi everyone!
Here is a look at the weekend and beyond for the middle of this odd November
After highs In the 60s and even low 70s, we will be getting a taste of more normal weather beginning tomorrow. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows back in the low to mid-30s.
There will be a quick frontal passage before noon which may cause a shower across the region as cooler air moves in later in the day.
By Sunday, highs will only reach the low 50s with lows around freezing once again.
A chilly start to the week with sunny to partly sunny skies will give way to another big warm-up by Wednesday.
We may even get close to 70 on Thursday!
Have a great weekend!
Bob Turk