New Carrollton, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on eastbound Route 50 at the ramp for southbound I-495.

Investigators say shortly after 3:15a.m. Sunday morning Troopers from the College park Barrack were called to the area along Route 50 for a report of a person in the roadway and an overturned vehicle.

Upon arriving on the scene they located a pedestrian in the roadway who was later pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old John Alieu Ted Fonfana of Landover Hills, Maryland.

The overturned vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, was found on the shoulder of eastbound Route 50 near the on ramp from southbound I-495.

Witnesses at the scene say the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot and provided a description to the first responders.

The preliminary investigation indicates Fofana was pulled over on the shoulder and outside of his vehicle when the incident occurred.

Investigators believe the Chevy Silverado struck the Fofana and his vehicle, an Infiniti.

The truck overturned, crossed two lanes of traffic and then came to rest on the right shoulder of the on ramp of southbound I-495 before the driver was able to escape.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to assist with a helicopter search for the driver who fled the scene. Troopers from the College Park Barrack, the Forestville Barrack and the K-9 Unit searched for the suspect along with officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department who responded to assist.

The suspect, 32-year-old Remington James Culver of Washington D.C., was located approximately 40-minutes after the accident in a wood lined area about 150-yards from the scene.

Culver was taken into custody without incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this fatal accident.

The roadway in the area of the accident was closed for about five hours while the Maryland State Police Crash Team investigated the accident and it was cleaned up.

