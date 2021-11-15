BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former U.S. Army Ranger, will speak at a ceremony Tuesday for veterans graduating from a court-run treatment program, the Maryland Judiciary said.
Founded in 2015, Veterans Treatment Court is a supervised program for veterans who are charged with certain crimes and battling substance use or mental health issues.
More than 90 veterans have completed the program to date, the judiciary said.
Villanueva will serve as the keynote speaker during the ceremony at Baltimore City District Court. A limited number of judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors and community partners will be in attendance, the court system said.