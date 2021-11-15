BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials on Monday announced the start of the city’s Code Blue Extreme Cold program for the coming winter. It’s a multi-agency effort to protect vulnerable populations from extreme cold weather.
During the code blue season which begins Nov. 15 and ends Mar. 15, City agencies:
- Increase capacity at homeless shelters, and extend City homeless shelter hours
- Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens
- Provide home weatherization services
- Help individuals apply for energy assistance
- Provide cold weather education and outreach efforts
Last winter, the Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded 19 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City. Populations vulnerable to extreme cold include the elderly, individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, those with substance use disorder, and those experiencing homelessness.
“As the temperature drops, we will work together to ensure that vital city services remain in place for our most vulnerable residents during extreme weather events,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “If you or someone you know needs assistance during Code Blue Extreme Cold season, please reach out for available assistance. We are here to help.”
There are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses over the winter. For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-545-0900 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website.
For more information about cold weather sheltering, contact the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services at 311, 211 or on their website.