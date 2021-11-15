BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a South Baltimore shooting, police said.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3800 block of South Hanover Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Baltimore Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the 3700-block of S. Hanover St.@WJZ will have more info on the 11pm newscast. pic.twitter.com/tjD2Z9FXRp
— 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) November 16, 2021
Detectives are investigating this incident and have no suspect information and have not determined a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.