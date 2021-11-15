CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a South Baltimore shooting, police said.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3800 block of South Hanover Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are investigating this incident and have no suspect information and have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

