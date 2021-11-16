Baltimore County (WJZ) — Today, Baltimore announced its latest efforts to develop the 2022 Land Preservation Parks and Recreation Plan (LPPRP) via a community meeting.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 18 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., and will give community members the opportunity to speak directly with those in the planning process about their priorities and needs. In turn, residents will get to learn about the planning process in detail.READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Replaces Diesel-Powered Shuttles With All-Electric Fleet
The LPPRP was established initially in 2017 and aims to collect and utilize data to enhance the public’s community experience.READ MORE: Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers & Cafeteria Workers
Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson speaks on the plan.
“Creating opportunities to hear directly from County residents is fundamental in our ongoing work to plan for the future of our community’s recreational needs,” says Johnson. “We look forward to hearing from residents to help inform our vision for capital projects including parks and open spaces, program improvements, and more over the next five years.”MORE NEWS: Woman Found Slain Near East Baltimore Church, Police Say
Users can find more information on the LPPRP meeting available here.