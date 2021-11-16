ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Public School officials on Tuesday announced a three-part plan for hiring and retention incentives for their school’s bus drivers, attendants and cafeteria workers. The incentives include pay raises, retention bonuses and sign-on bonuses to fill vacancies.

The county said it is not only facing difficulty staffing and retaining bus drivers and attendants, but also cafeteria workers and other support staff.

HCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson announced the school system has approved a one-time 8% raise to the salaries of its bus drivers, bus attendants and nutrition workers, effective Dec. 26, 2021.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced a $2,000 retention payment for all school bus drivers, bus attendants, and cafeteria workers. This one-time payment will apply to both school system and bus contractor drivers. It will also serve as a signing bonus to fill vacancies.

The funding of the retention payments will total $2.3 million dollars, money that comes from Harford County government’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act share.

“Like our fellow ‘Big 8’ counties in Maryland, Harford is facing worker shortages in these areas,” Glassman said. “This funding will help recruit and retain the dedicated staff of bus drivers, attendants and food service workers who take care of our children in school.”

The announcement comes as school systems in the region reckon with bus drivers taking steps for better pay amid a national shortage of drivers.

On Monday, 77 Baltimore County bus drivers called out. The move comes as bus drivers demand pay raises while the county’s leaders contemplate incentives to keep their workforce happy.

Bus drivers in Howard County also refused to work last Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses.

In Anne Arundel County, drivers with Annapolis Bus Company unionized after going on strike in October.