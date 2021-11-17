Baltimore (WJZ) — Baked In Baltimore was burglarized early Tuesday morning, the Reistertown-based bakery said. The incident comes as the business was working overtime to fulfill orders before Thanksgiving weekend.
Now, the employees at the manufacturing facility are left to clean up a mess of demolished baked goods, broken glass, and ripped-out registers.
In a video uploaded to Facebook, owner April Richardson detailed the damage caused by the burglary.
"Usually y'all know that we have baked goods that are… filling the case, but we have to throw all of our inventory because they actually broke and shattered our bakery case," Richardson said. "So that means that we have shards of glass that's everywhere inside of our retail space. And because of that, we can't sell the product."
Baked in Baltimore, known for their iconic DC Sweet Potato Cake, has been part of the community for over 3 years.
The burglaries will impact thousands of customer orders and Richardson calls to the community for help.
“If you’re able to volunteer, come in, and help us package stuff so we could ship it out, give us out a shout out.”