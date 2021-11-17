HARFORD COUNTY (WJZ) — A Bel Air police officer’s night shift was disrupted on Tuesday when he came across two donkeys roaming on the side of the road. Reportedly, the donkeys escaped from a nearby veterinary hospital but were not patients themselves.
The official Bel Air Police Department account posted about the incident the next day on Facebook.
“There’s no telling what a shift will bring….,” the post reads. “OFC Walsh was on patrol on Route 24 last night and encountered an unusual road hazard, two very friendly donkeys. With the help of other officers, deputies from Harford County Sheriffs Office and Officer O’Grady who was off-duty and brought her own horse trailer to the location, the donkeys were rounded up and returned home.”
The post ends by thanking the Love Leads Project, who reportedly equipped the officers with leashes and ropes in order to tether the donkeys to the guard rail while they waited for a trailer.
“This is the first time I’ve come across something like that in 20 years of working this job,” said Sgt. Dave Madden. “It certainly made for a fun night.”