Baltimore (WJZ) — On Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider.
The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure
The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT.
The goal of this project is to make transportation faster, safer, more accessible, and more reliable.
“By delivering more than 10 lane miles of dedicated bus lanes, real-time signage, upgraded bus shelters and enhanced pedestrian and bicycle safety, this project that will improve access to jobs, health care and education for city residents,” says Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater.
Some of the enhacements for pedestrain and bicycle safety will include additional crosswalks, curb extensions, ADA curb ramps, and buffered bicycle lanes.
“The Department of Transportation is fully committed to enhancing multi-modal connections that help to advance equity and sustainability in Baltimore City, and we thank our federal partners for funding this RAISE grant which will allow us to implement significant changes along this critical corridor,” Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said. “We are proud to partner with MDOT on the East-West Priority Corridor project that will utilize design strategies from our Complete Streets Manual to facilitate better transit service, improved ADA accessibility, and safer walkways for pedestrians.”