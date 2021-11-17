BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said Baltimore City is prepared for snowy and icy weather this winter.
The city has more than 15,000 tons of salt to treat roads, and 300 essential workers with about 600 pieces of equipment to clear city streets, the mayor said during a press conference Wednesday.READ MORE: Wizards' GM Tommy Sheppard Gets Extension Amid Fast Start
Scott said he is “fully confident” municipal agencies will handle any snowfall in Baltimore and get the city moving again. He also vowed to be out during wintry weather to monitor the city’s response.
Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey said his agency has worked with the Department of Public Works, Department of General Services and Department of Recreation and Parks since the summer to ensure “we have the tools and resources necessary to efficiently execute our snow plan.”READ MORE: CDC Conducting Contact Tracing In Maryland Monkeypox Case
The mayor asked for the full cooperation of Baltimoreans during severe weather, advising residents to stay at home if they don’t need to travel. People who have to be on the roads should drive at a slow and safe pace, he said.
DPW director Jason Mitchell warned that freezing temperatures can cause water mains to break and service outages. Residents should have enough bottled water on hand to last for several days in the event of an outage, he said.
When temperatures are 25 degrees or lower, residents should turn on a faucet in the lowest part of their home to prevent pipes from freezing, he said.MORE NEWS: Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy Briefly Placed On Lockdown After Student Sprayed Mace
Agencies will post updates during winter storms on social media and the city’s official website for snow, snow.baltimorecity.gov, officials said.