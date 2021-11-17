YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — A county is on high alert as police hunt for Robert Vicosa who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters.

“We saw a lot of police cars marked and unmarked in the street. They got out of their cars with guns strapped to them, some of them had like a SWAT shield,” said Pam Purvis.

“I seen ten to 12 police cars just come right out of the road and zoom right by and the helicopter came out of there,” said Andrew Lebo.

On Sunday, police were contacted by Vicosa’s ex. She told investigators she was assaulted and held against her will by him at gunpoint for multiple days.

“I can’t imagine how that must be for his girls, to see their father pull a weapon and threaten someone’s life,” said Purvis.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Jetta, Vicosa allegedly stole from his ex and left in York County’s Red Lion neighborhood. Police have since recovered the vehicle.

“We saw a tow truck towing a grey vehicle. I think it was a grey vehicle with the rear bumper completely smashed,” Purvis said.

Police say Vicosa’s daughters, six-year-old Aaminah and seven-year-old Giana were last seen Tuesday off Hussin Drive in Red Lion.

Vicosa was a Baltimore County Police Officer. The department says he was fired in August. But tonight, a community hopes two young girls are OK.

“Hopefully they’re safe, dry and taken care of. I gotta be on the lookout for him for sure,” said Lebo.

Pennsylvania State Police said he was last seen in a black sedan with PA license plate number: KPK2076.