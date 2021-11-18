BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in West Baltimore Thursday night, police said.
Officers responded to 1300 N. Stricker Street just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP>