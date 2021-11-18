BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders launched a search-and-rescue effort Thursday morning after two people jumped from a ship into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
The Coast Guard notified the Baltimore Fire Department that two stowaways had leapt into the water from the Flying Duchess, a cargo ship docked in the harbor, according to the city’s fire union.
The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. along the waterfront near Domino Sugar Baltimore, the fire union tweeted.
Rescue boats and divers are searching for the stowaways, but it’s unclear whether they got out of the harbor or not.
💧HARBOR RESCUE⚠️
Inner Harbor near @dominosugar 21230#InnerHarbor@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest alerted by @USCG that 2 stowaways jumped off the Flying Duchess, a cargoship docked. It’s unknown if they got out of the harbor or not. #BCFDSOC Fireboats & SCUBA Team searching. pic.twitter.com/AQhSDJxa0i
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 18, 2021