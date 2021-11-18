BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a woman found shot to death in a burning car last month.
Police are looking for 39-year-old Jamaine Joseph Jeter in connection with the case. He is five feet nine inches and weighs around 230 pounds, police said.
Officers responded on October 24 to the 4900 block of Franklintown Road for a car fire. There, they found the body of 39 year-old Leandrea Sampson in the passenger seat. She had been shot multiple times, police said.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jeter or has seen him is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or dial 911.