BALTIMORE (AP) — Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this week as a homicide, police announced Wednesday as the city marked its 300th homicide this year.
Officers were called to a Northeast Baltimore home Monday evening for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl, police said in a news release. Officers tried to render aid to the girl and medics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Hopes To Upset No. 8 Michigan
The girl, identified as Nivea Anderson, had bruising on her face from prior abuse, police said, and homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Public Schools Will Close To Observe Juneteenth, Dismiss Early On Dec. 23
Mayor Brandon Scott expressed his outrage as the city recorded the 300th homicide of the year.MORE NEWS: Exclusive: Carjacking Victim In Robert Vicosa Case Speaks With WJZ
“This number provokes more than just pain and disappointment over the sheer loss of life; it forces us to think about the families and communities that will forever be impacted by this heinous cycle of violence,” Scott said in a statement.