BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The voice of a rising singer from Southern Maryland is about to be heard on one of the country’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said Sam Grow.

On Nov. 27, Sam Grow is performing at the historic venue at the Saturday night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance.

And for him, it’s a dream come true.

“My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove me by was the Grand Old Opry and he told me then he said you know son there’s going to be a lot of country singers but it really doesn’t count until they step into that circle,” Grow said.

He’ll get to sing three songs including his most famous “Song About You” which has been streamed more than 60 million times and was named one of Spotify’s Best Country songs.

Much of his music was inspired by his Maryland roots

“I draw all my inspiration for my songs from a lot of Southern Maryland you know because that’s where I went through a lot of things and growing up,” Grow added.

He’s planning to end his performance with a song called “Go Right Now” which he wrote for his dad who passed away in 2018.

“It’s a song that I really wish he could be here to see me do but you know like I said he’ll be watching in heaven,” he added.