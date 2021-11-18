GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two years after the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities are renewing their efforts to find the 28-year-old man’s killer.
Xavier Green was found shot multiple times Nov. 18, 2019, on Morris Hill Avenue in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Green died at the scene.
The suspected shooter has only been described as a Black man wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in Green's murder.
Investigators on Thursday again appealed to the public for help bringing the 28-year-old’s killer to justice.
“Detectives believe there are people with valuable information who have yet to come forward. We understand that with time loyalties and relationships change,” police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-222-4700 or 1-800-225-5324.