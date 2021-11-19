BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elizabeth J. Allen, a Baltimore-based physician’s assistant, is banned from prescribing opioids and controlled substances under a recently approved federal consent decree, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.
U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman approved the consent decree, forbidding Allen from applying for the Drug Enforcement Administration registration required to prescribe controlled substances. Allen’s registration lapsed in 2020, federal prosecutors said.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Dies In Cambridge Double Shooting, Police Say
Federal prosecutors alleged Allen violated the Controlled Substances Act while working at the Centers for Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Wellness in Pikesville. From 2014 to 2019, Allen allegedly issued hundreds of prescriptions with “no legitimate medical purpose,” prosecutors alleged.READ MORE: DC Man Charged In Homecoming Weekend Shooting At Morgan State University
Allen allegedly prescribed “dangerous and potentially lethal combinations of opioids and benzodiazepines” and sometimes gave opioids to patients who tested positive for illicit or unprescribed substances in urine toxicology screenings, prosecutors alleged.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead
“The Court’s approval of this consent decree should remind all medical practitioners that the U.S. Attorney’s Office intends to use all the tools at its disposal—both criminal and civil—to combat the opioid epidemic which continues to plague our State,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will hold responsible all medical professionals who contribute to Maryland’s opioid epidemic by overprescribing opioids, regardless of their title or the letters that follow their name.”