PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County restaurant has come up with a festive way to serve its customers while also giving back to the community during the season of giving.

Like many other restaurants, Lib’s Grill in Perry Hall is coping with the challenges of the supply chain crisis. That includes a lack of condiments, fluctuations in the price of meat and issues with liquor distribution.

But owner Nick Liberatore isn’t letting those problems keep him from spreading holiday cheer. Lib’s Grill is rolling out a festive cocktail menu for the holidays to lift people’s spirits.

One such cocktail is an old-fashioned inspired by Buddy, the main character from the 2003 comedy “Elf.” It’s made with ginger snap syrup, whiskey infused with pecans, bitters and orange zest.

The new additions to the menu are a hit with Lib’s Grill regulars, like Jill Litz of Rosedale.

“We love coming to Lib’s Grill around Christmastime because it’s so festive. We love all the decorations. We love the special menu. It’s awesome!” Litz told WJZ.

The new ideas are designed to bring people back to the restaurant. But some are also intended to give back – like bottles of wine at an affordable prize for a worthy cause.

“If you’d like to come in and buy a bottle, it’s only $10 and 100% of the proceeds to go [St. Stephen School],” Liberatore said.

Gloria Kiley of Nottingham thinks the charitable donations are a wonderful idea.

“It’s great. It’s a fantastic feeling. It makes you feel wonderful. That’s all I could say,” Kiley said.

The festivities kicked off Thursday with the launch of Cocktails & Candy Canes. They’ll continue on Dec. 7 with Caroloke, which is billed as karaoke with a Christmas spin.

To learn more visit, Libs Grill’s website.